Japan Coast Guard Warns Ships Of Possible Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Japan does not rule out that the projectile fired by North Korea could be a ballistic missile, and the Japanese Coast Guard issued warnings to ships in connection with the possible test.
Earlier, the South Korean military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. No further details were provided.