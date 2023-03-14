(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Japan is aware of reports of North Korea's missile launch and is collecting information, no damage to Japan has been reported so far, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a statement by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We are collecting information. There is no data on any damage to our country," Kishida said.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. No details of the test have been reported.