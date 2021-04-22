UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Committed To Transparency Over Fukushima Water Release - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:13 PM

Japan Committed to Transparency Over Fukushima Water Release - Foreign Ministry

Tokyo is in cooperation talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the release of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean and stands ready to show transparency on the issue, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Tokyo is in cooperation talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the release of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean and stands ready to show transparency on the issue, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Taking into account other countries' interest and concern over what to do with the water treated by the ALPS [Advanced Liquid Processing] system, we had discussed it before the announcement of the main directions. Since these are diplomatic negotiations, we refrain from revealing details. However, we will continue to provide clear information based on scientific data and explain the world community in detail and with all transparency on the situation with regard to the work and measures for dismantling reactors at the Fukushima-1 NPP," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the country is now "coordinating the specifics of its cooperation with the IAEA."

When asked whether Russian experts will be able to take part in monitoring as part of the IAEA or in other formats, the ministry noted that "experts with a deep knowledge of nuclear energy regardless of their nationality" are involved in IAEA activities.

On April 13, the Japanese government announced plans to release the water treated from radioactive elements from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. The step has provoked concerns from Russia, China, North and South Korea. However, the IAEA has supported the decision, saying that it will send experts to monitor the process.

Related Topics

World Water Russia China Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo South Korea April All From Government

Recent Stories

KP Food Safety Authority begins operations in Pesh ..

3 minutes ago

Footballers ignite 'cancel culture' row in Hungary ..

3 minutes ago

Water scheme approved for far-flung place of Rajan ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees No Reason to Comment on April 21 Rall ..

3 minutes ago

Russia-Belarus Integration Not Linked to Cooperati ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.