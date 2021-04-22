Japan Committed to Transparency Over Fukushima Water Release - Foreign Ministry

Tokyo is in cooperation talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the release of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean and stands ready to show transparency on the issue, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Taking into account other countries' interest and concern over what to do with the water treated by the ALPS [Advanced Liquid Processing] system, we had discussed it before the announcement of the main directions. Since these are diplomatic negotiations, we refrain from revealing details. However, we will continue to provide clear information based on scientific data and explain the world community in detail and with all transparency on the situation with regard to the work and measures for dismantling reactors at the Fukushima-1 NPP," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the country is now "coordinating the specifics of its cooperation with the IAEA."

When asked whether Russian experts will be able to take part in monitoring as part of the IAEA or in other formats, the ministry noted that "experts with a deep knowledge of nuclear energy regardless of their nationality" are involved in IAEA activities.

On April 13, the Japanese government announced plans to release the water treated from radioactive elements from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. The step has provoked concerns from Russia, China, North and South Korea. However, the IAEA has supported the decision, saying that it will send experts to monitor the process.