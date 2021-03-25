UrduPoint.com
Japan Complains About US Using 'East Sea' Reference Over North Korea Missile Launches

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Japan asked the United States on Thursday to refer to the body of water into which North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles as the Sea of Japan and not the East Sea, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai.

Earlier in the day, Capt. Mike Kafka, US Indo-Pacific Command public affairs officer, used the term "East Sea" when referring to Pyongyang's morning launches.

Describing the reference as "inappropriate," Sakai said that Tokyo had sent a relevant reminder to the US.

"It is our country's position that the Sea of Japan is the single internationally-established name," the official added, as quoted by the news agency.

Japan and the two Koreas have long been at odds over the name for the waters they border. While Tokyo insists on the "Sea of Japan" term, Seoul and Pyongyang push for the "East Sea" and "Korean East Sea," respectively.

