Japan Completes 1st Phase Of Inoculating Medical Workers Against COVID - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021)   The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on Wednesday that it has completed the first phase of vaccinating healthcare workers in the country against the coronavirus.

The country began its mass immunization campaign on February 17, with the first phase aiming to cover 34,772 frontline medical workers.

According to the ministry, by Tuesday, all these people have received one injection of the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which is so far the only vaccine authorized for mass use.

The next vaccination stage is set to start later this week and cover some 4.7 million people in the medical field, while about 36 million people aged over 65 will receive shots starting April.

Japan is set to receive another batch of 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by mid-March.

More Stories From World

