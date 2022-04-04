Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia on Monday after footage, considered a fake by Moscow, emerged of dead civilians strewn across the Ukrainian town of Bucha northwest of Kiev, recently vacated by the Russian forces

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia on Monday after footage, considered a fake by Moscow, emerged of dead civilians strewn across the Ukrainian town of Bucha northwest of Kiev, recently vacated by the Russian forces.

"We strongly condemn the actions of harming civilians, which are violating the international law. We know that there is growing condemnation in the world community, Japan must also severely criticize and condemn kinds of acts that could constitute a humanitarian crisis and violate international laws," Kishida told reporters, as broadcast by NHK.

Kishida went on to say that the Japanese government would consider imposing more sanctions against Russia.

"As for new sanctions, we will rely on the general situation in cooperation with the global community, and we will do what our country must do," Kishida added.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos of dead civilians in Bucha are a staged provocation.