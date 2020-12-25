Japan Conducting Genetic Analysis of COVID-19 on 2 Persons Who Arrived from UK - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan is conducting a genetic analysis of the COVID-19 on two Japanese citizens, who arrived from the United Kingdom, the media reported.

According to NHK broadcaster, one of those arrived is a woman under 30, who returned to Japan from the UK on December 14. A week after arrival, she was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. Another person is an infected man under 40 who arrived from London on December 16. Both of them were first tested at the airport, but the result was negative back then.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases is conducting now genetic testing to determine whether the two were infected with the new mutated COVID-19 that emerged in the UK.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that could be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the UK.