Japan Confirms 2 Symptomless Coronovirus Cases In Evacuees From Wuhan - Reports

Thu 30th January 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Japanese health authorities have found that the new coronavirus can incubate without the infected individual displaying any symptoms, after confirming two such cases in individuals who were evacuated by the government from China's Wuhan, Japanese media reported.

Countries around the world are arranging charter flights to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan, a now-quarantined city in the central Chinese province of Hubei where the virus originated.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, among the 206 Japanese evacuees, 201 tested negative, two others refused to be tested, and three were confirmed to be infected.

Citing officials from the Japanese Health Ministry, the broadcaster said that of the three people who tested positive, only one had developed symptoms, including a sore throat and fever, while the two others � a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s � showed no signs of infection.

This brings the number of infections in Japan to 11.

The outbreak of the unknown kind of respiratory disease was first reported in December. The Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization eventually recognized it to be a new strain of coronavirus with human-to-human transmission, which is being referred to as 2019-nCoV.

The virus quickly crossed the Chinese border and spread through Asia and beyond. The current death toll stands at 170, all of them in China, while the number of infected individuals has exceeded 7,800.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, many airlines have halted flights to China, while security provisions at airports have been ramped up � some are even limiting Chinese arrivals. China itself has gone so far as to shut down Wuhan and other cities considered to be hotbeds of infection.

