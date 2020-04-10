UrduPoint.com
Japan Confirms 455 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Total Surpasses 6,700 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan has risen by 455 in one day, bringing the cumulative total to 6,715 infected people, Japanese media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan has risen by 455 in one day, bringing the cumulative total to 6,715 infected people, Japanese media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, summarizing data from local Japanese authorities, 455 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours as of 9 p.m. (12:00 GMT) Friday, including 189 new cases in Tokyo. The toll of COVID-19 in Japan has thus increased to 6,715 cases, the majority of them in Tokyo (1,708), Osaka (616) and among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship (712). The death count stands at 123.

Effective last Friday, Japan has banned all foreign arrivals from a list of 73 countries, including the United States, the majority of EU member states, China and South Korea. Foreigners with a travel history in these countries within the past 14 days will also be banned from entering Japan.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in seven areas across the country due to the spreading of the coronavirus.

According to Abe, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Osaka and five more Japanese prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

