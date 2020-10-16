UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Confirms 613 New COVID-19 Cases, Tokyo Infections Decline

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Japan confirms 613 new COVID-19 cases, Tokyo infections decline

Japan on Friday confirmed 613 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 92,138 cases, not including those related to a ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan on Friday confirmed 613 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 92,138 cases, not including those related to a ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

Of the 613 new infections, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 184 new cases, dropping from the previous day's figure of 284, but remaining above the 100-mark for the fourth straight day.

Following Tokyo, the hardest-hit of all of Japan's 47 prefectures, Osaka reported 53 new infections, bringing its caseload to 11,414 infections.

Tokyo's neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa, meanwhile, confirmed 85 new cases, bringing its tally to 7,842 infections.

According to the latest figures Friday, the nationwide death toll from the pneumonia-causing vies currently stands at 1,678 people.

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Japan All From Government

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Carriers Ready to Resume Air Travel Onc ..

1 minute ago

Political expediencies force PML-N to make allianc ..

1 minute ago

Fiji, U.S. ink trade and investment framework agre ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar to host National U16 Boys Hockey Champion ..

1 minute ago

Donor conference for crisis-plagued Sahel next wee ..

7 minutes ago

Sarkozy charged with 'conspiracy' over Libyan fina ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.