Japan confirms 613 new COVID-19 cases, Tokyo infections decline

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan on Friday confirmed 613 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 92,138 cases, not including those related to a ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

Of the 613 new infections, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 184 new cases, dropping from the previous day's figure of 284, but remaining above the 100-mark for the fourth straight day.

Following Tokyo, the hardest-hit of all of Japan's 47 prefectures, Osaka reported 53 new infections, bringing its caseload to 11,414 infections.

Tokyo's neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa, meanwhile, confirmed 85 new cases, bringing its tally to 7,842 infections.

According to the latest figures Friday, the nationwide death toll from the pneumonia-causing vies currently stands at 1,678 people.