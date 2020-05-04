UrduPoint.com
Japan Confirms Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 15,791 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Japan has registered 202 new coronavirus cases, and the overall COVID-19 tally climbed to 15,791, the media reported on Monday.

The tally, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, of whom 13 have died.

Almost half of all new cases ” 91 ” were detected in Tokyo.

The coronavirus-related death toll has risen by 19 to a total of 549. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 4,632.

