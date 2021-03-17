UrduPoint.com
Japan Confirms Participation In Sea Breeze 2021 Drills Co-Hosted By Ukraine, US - Kiev

Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Japan Confirms Participation in Sea Breeze 2021 Drills Co-Hosted by Ukraine, US - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Japan has confirmed its participation in the Sea Breeze 2021 military exercise conducted jointly with Ukraine and the United States and expressed a readiness to partake in the United Efforts 2021 drills, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday following a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran and his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi.

The meeting took place earlier in the day as part of Taran's official visit to Japan, which marked the first-ever visit by Ukraine's defense head to the Asian country. The sides discussed bilateral agenda, as well as reached agreements on a range of military and political issues.

"The Japanese side confirmed the involvement of representatives of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational exercise in Ukraine and expressed its readiness to join the United Efforts 2021 [drills]," the ministry said in a statement.

The Sea Breeze exercise is an annual multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea that aims at strengthening maritime security and stability within the region, as well as information-sharing and mutual cooperation.

