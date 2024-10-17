Open Menu

Japan Confirms Season’s 1st Bird Flu Outbreak

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Japan confirms season’s 1st bird flu outbreak

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Japan confirmed its first bird flu outbreak of the season Thursday on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, local media reported.

Around 19,000 birds are set to be culled at a poultry farm in Atsuma, southern Hokkaido, after a highly contagious strain of avian influenza was detected, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo news.

Authorities implemented quarantine measures for nearby farms to prevent the virus from spreading, following genetic testing that confirmed the infection.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has instructed relevant agencies to act quickly to contain the outbreak and urged business operators to enforce strict precautions, the report said.

In response to the outbreak, local authorities also restricted the movement of more than 700,000 birds at five poultry farms in the affected area.

Related Topics

Business Japan Influenza Media From

Recent Stories

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

9 minutes ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

20 minutes ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

14 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

14 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

14 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

14 hours ago

More Stories From World