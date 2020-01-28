UrduPoint.com
Japan Confirms Virus In Man Who Had Not Been To China

Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Japanese authorities said Tuesday a man with no recent travel to China has contracted the novel strain of coronavirus -- apparently after driving tourists from Wuhan, where a deadly outbreak began

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese authorities said Tuesday a man with no recent travel to China has contracted the novel strain of coronavirus -- apparently after driving tourists from Wuhan, where a deadly outbreak began.

The man in his sixties from Nara drove two groups of tourists from Wuhan earlier in January and was hospitalised on Saturday with flu-like symptoms, the health ministry said.

