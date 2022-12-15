Japan Considering 1st Change to Guideline for COVID-19 Funerals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Japanese health ministry intends to ease restrictions on funeral procedure of COVID-19 patients for the first time in over two years, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ministry reportedly plans to remove from the current July 2020 guideline the requirement for the use of a special transparent body bag, which prevents the spread of the infection.

Other changes include withdrawal of the recommendation under which family members that were in close contact with the bereaved were advised not to attend the funeral ceremony.

The move comes amid growing discontent of people that were unable to bid farewell to their relatives or were barred from cremation facilities.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. In total, over 26 million people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Japan and 52,043 died. In June, Japan reopened its borders to tourist groups after over two years of restrictions and increased the daily limit on tourists from 20,000 to 50,000 people a day in September.