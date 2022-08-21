UrduPoint.com

Japan Considering Adopting 1,000 Long-Range Missiles Amid Regional Tensions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Japan is considering increasing the number of long-range cruise missiles in service to 1,000 amid the deteriorating security situation in the Asian region and rising tensions with China and North Korea, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing military sources.

Given China's military drills near Taiwan, Tokyo plans to deploy the majority of missiles in the area between the Ryukyu Islands (also known as the Nansei Islands) and the island of Kyushu, according to the media outlet. The measure is reportedly aimed at reducing the gap between the number of Japan's missiles in service and those of China.

In addition, Tokyo intends to improve its Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and bring their flight range from several hundred kilometers to thousands of kilometers, which will allow the country to hit targets in the coastal regions of China and North Korea in the event of a threat, Yomiuri reported.

The first long-range missiles are expected to be adopted by the Japanese self-defense forces in 2024, which is two years earlier than originally planned, according to the news agency. To reach this goal, the Japanese Defense Ministry intends to create an investment support system for companies fulfilling defense orders and include it in a draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Earlier in August, Yomiuri reported that the Japanese government was also considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system, which is capable of intercepting air attacks. The new destroyers will operate in the Sea of Japan on an ongoing basis to monitor possible North Korean missile launches, according to the media outlet.

