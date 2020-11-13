- Home
Japan Considering Creating New Post Related To Overseeing Response To Epidemics - Reports
The Japanese government is considering the formation of a new official post related to coordinating crisis management during times of major health crises, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday
According to the broadcaster, a responsible person will be overseeing the coordination between state institutions, the sharing of vital information, and introducing necessary amendments to the legislation.
NHK's report comes amid a surge in the COVID-19 infection rate in Japan � the country registered a record 1,661 new cases on Thursday. At the same time, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the country will not introduce a state of emergency yet.
Overall, Japan has so far confirmed over 113,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 99,000 recoveries and nearly 1,900 related deaths.