Japan Considering Creating New Post Related To Overseeing Response To Epidemics - Reports

Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:07 PM

The Japanese government is considering the formation of a new official post related to coordinating crisis management during times of major health crises, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Japanese government is considering the formation of a new official post related to coordinating crisis management during times of major health crises, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, a responsible person will be overseeing the coordination between state institutions, the sharing of vital information, and introducing necessary amendments to the legislation.

NHK's report comes amid a surge in the COVID-19 infection rate in Japan � the country registered a record 1,661 new cases on Thursday. At the same time, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the country will not introduce a state of emergency yet.

Overall, Japan has so far confirmed over 113,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 99,000 recoveries and nearly 1,900 related deaths.

