Japan Considering Creation Of Cyberdefense Authority - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Japan is considering creating a new security agency that would overarch defense and police forces fighting cyberattacks, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

The government is considering presenting a relevant bill in fall 2023, which, if passed, will lead to the creation of the new defense body in 2024, the report said.

The new body will expand on the role of the existing National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, which only shares intelligence with other government and private organizations but does not engage in cyberdefense activities.

Japan wants an organization with a power to carry out "active cyber defense" to prevent attacks before they occur, though fears exist that it would breach the secrecy of communication enshrined in the constitution, the report said.

The new body will be funded from the security budget. Its head will be able to have consultations with his US and EU counterparts on a regular basis, the report said.

