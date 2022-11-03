UrduPoint.com

Japan Considering Deployment Of Hypersonic Missiles By 2030 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Japan Considering Deployment of Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Japan's Defense Ministry has started to consider deploying hypersonic missiles by 2030 amid current regional and global security threats, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Thursday.

A possible deployment of hypersonic missiles is expected to be included in the revised national security strategy of Japan as part of the country's counterstrike capabilities, according to the newspaper. The updated strategy is set to be adopted by the end of the year.

The newspaper reported that Japan was going to develop a three-phased plan for strengthening its deterrence capabilities. The first phase would include the acquisition of US Tomahawk cruise missiles. As part of the plan's second stage, Japan will modernize its Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles starting 2026, with the deployment of hypersonic missiles in the third and final phase, which is expected to be reached by 2030.

The Japanese defense ministry has so far requested 5.595 trillion Yen ($41.4 billion) in the budget for the next fiscal year, which will start on April 1, 2023. It is expected to be the country's largest defense budget ever. Moreover, the requested amount is not considered as final, as it includes only those expenses the authorities are ready to disclose. The government has also set specific goals whose costs are not made public. Japan's total defense spending for the next fiscal year is expected to reach 6.5 trillion yen.

Related Topics

Budget Japan April Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.