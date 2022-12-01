Japan Considering Development of Over 10 Types of Missiles With $36Bln Budget - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Defense Ministry of Japan is considering the simultaneous development of more than ten types of missiles and have already requested a budget of 5 trillion Yen ($36.44 billion) for this purpose, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the initiative comes as a part of the plan to improve the country's defense capabilities and possession of the ability to retaliate against enemy bases. The plan stipulates the development of land-, sea-, and air-launched missiles of various ranges, including hypersonic glide vehicles.

According to the preliminary plan, the deployment of modernized Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) will begin after 2026.

Testing of a prototype of high-speed missiles carrying glide vehicles is scheduled for 2027, with the deployment after the fiscal year 2030, the report said.

Tokyo is also considering the development of submarine-launched versions of the missile.

The deployment of ground-based hypersonic missiles, which was originally scheduled for 2030, is now scheduled for 2028, the report said.

The defense ministry has already requested 5 trillion yen in budget funds from the Japanese Finance Ministry for the development of the missiles, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.