Japan Considering Easing Terms for Shooting Down Flying Objects Over Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Japanese government is considering easing the requirements for the use of weapons against flying objects violating its airspace amid reports of alleged Chinese surveillance balloons being sighted over Japan several years ago, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, at present, the Japanese armed forces can only use weapons to avoid clear and present danger.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry reportedly said that three unidentified flying objects spotted in Japanese airspace from 2019-2021 were Chinese "spy balloons.

" The announcement comes amid recent US statements that the Pentagon spotted and then shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana. China has refuted the allegation saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course.

The Pentagon said that a total of four unidentified airborne objects had been downed over Canada and the US states of Alaska and Michigan since the start of February. The US Department of Defense said that the nature of the airborne objects was yet to be determined.