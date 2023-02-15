UrduPoint.com

Japan Considering Easing Terms For Shooting Down Flying Objects Over Country - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japan Considering Easing Terms for Shooting Down Flying Objects Over Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Japanese government is considering easing the requirements for the use of weapons against flying objects violating its airspace amid reports of alleged Chinese surveillance balloons being sighted over Japan several years ago, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, at present, the Japanese armed forces can only use weapons to avoid clear and present danger.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry reportedly said that three unidentified flying objects spotted in Japanese airspace from 2019-2021 were Chinese "spy balloons.

" The announcement comes amid recent US statements that the Pentagon spotted and then shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana. China has refuted the allegation saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course.

The Pentagon said that a total of four unidentified airborne objects had been downed over Canada and the US states of Alaska and Michigan since the start of February. The US Department of Defense said that the nature of the airborne objects was yet to be determined.

Related Topics

China Canada Pentagon Montana Japan February Media From Government

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

32 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

41 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

1 hour ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.