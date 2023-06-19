UrduPoint.com

Japan Considering Exporting Used F-15 Engines To Indonesia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Japan is considering exporting used engines of F-15 fighter jets to Indonesia, Japanese media have reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Japan is considering exporting used engines of F-15 fighter jets to Indonesia, Japanese media have reported, citing government sources.

Indonesia intends to install F-15 engines on its F-16 fighters as they have similarities, while the Japanese air force has about 100 F-15s that will not be used in the future as they have become obsolete, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said in a report out Sunday.

The governments of Japan and Indonesia have already signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, the report read.

Japan has a guidelines in place limiting the transfer of defense equipment to other countries to "rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance or minesweeping" purposes but not covering parts specifically, the newspaper said.

In 2015, Jakarta said it would "re-evaluate" the decision to use obsolete US-made F-16 fighter jets after one caught fire while taking off from the base. This fighter was one of 24 F-16s transferred by Washington to the Indonesian air force on the condition that Jakarta pay only for engine and avionics upgrades, as well as regular maintenance.

