UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Considering Use Of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen Tests To Cope With Demand - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:09 PM

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen Tests to Cope With Demand - Reports

The Japanese government is mulling over the expediency of using quick coronavirus antigen tests en masse as the number of COVID-19 patients in the country continues to grow, media in Japan reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Japanese government is mulling over the expediency of using quick coronavirus antigen tests en masse as the number of COVID-19 patients in the country continues to grow, media in Japan reported on Wednesday.

Antigen tests detect protein unique to the virus and do not need to be conducted at labs like the conventionally used polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The Japanese Health Ministry is currently weighing under what circumstances such tests should be introduced in the country, the Kyodo news agency reported.

A government source was cited in the report as saying that the ministry was seeking to approve antigen testing kits produced by private firms in May.

Antigen tests, which are are more rapid but less precise than the PCR tests, use mucus samples from the nose.

It takes time, however, for antibodies to build up in an infected person's body, so asymptomatic patients and those at the early stages of infection are likely to test negative.

The tests, therefore, are more likely to be used for seriously ill patients who require urgent medical intervention, while evening out the supply of testing kits adequate to the growing number of Japanese patients who need to get tested amid the pandemic, it was claimed in the report.

Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while efforts by countries to accelerate the development of tests capable of detecting COVID-19 antibodies are welcomed, it is the tests capable of detecting the virus itself that are the "core tool" for tackling the active cases.�

Related Topics

Japan May Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

2 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

20 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

2 minutes ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

2 minutes ago

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.