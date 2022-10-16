Japan Considers Launching Investigation Into Infamous Unification Church - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering launching an investigation into the infamous Unification Church, which was in the spotlight following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the news agency, Kishida may announce this decision as early as Monday during a meeting of the budget commission of the lower house of the Japanese parliament.

If the head of government instructs the ministries of education and culture to investigate the activities of the religious organization, this may lead to the dismantlement of the organization. This, in turn, will deprive it of the status of a religious organization, which gives an exemption from paying taxes, but does not imply a complete cessation of activity.

Over the past few months, the rating of Kishida's government has continued to plummet. This week, according to a public opinion poll by the Japanese news agency Jiji, the support rating dropped below the critical level of 30%. Such a fall often leads to the resignation of the head of government and to the election of a new head of government by the parliament.

Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

The killer said that his mother joined a religious group known as the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon and went bankrupt, destroying the family, after donating large sums to the group. The donations totaled 100 million Yen ($1,000,000 at the time) from the sale of land and property. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister connected to the religious group. The Church denies any connection with the former prime minister, since he was not a member and did not make donations.