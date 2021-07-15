Japan Considers Lowering Age Bar of Moderna Vaccine to 12 Years - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Japanese Health Ministry is set to hold a special meeting on July 19 on lowering the minimum age for coronavirus vaccination with the Moderna vaccine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources.

It is expected that the age requirement to be vaccinated with Moderna will be lowered from 18 to 12, according to the report.

So far, Japan allows vaccination of adolescents aged over 12 only with Pfizer's vaccine.

The vaccine rollout began in Japan on February 17 and has been consistently criticized for its slow progress. To date, some 22,7 million people have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 17.9% of the country's population. Priory has been given to healthcare workers and the elderly. Vaccination in workplaces began late June, but was suspended shortly after due to vaccine shortage.