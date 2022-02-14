Japan Considers Opening Liaison Office in Western Ukraine to Maintain Consular Functions

Japan is considering opening a liaison office in the Ukrainian city of Lviv to maintain consular functions in the country after evacuating almost all of its embassy staff from Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday

On Sunday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said it was evacuating almost all diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Kiev, which will then provide limited services.

"Due to the reduced functioning of the Japanese embassy, we are preparing a liaison office in western Ukraine in the city of Lviv to maintain basic functions, including consular activities," Matsuno told a briefing.

Japan is among many countries that began withdrawing diplomatic staff and their families from Kiev last week. Some countries, including Australia and Germany, decided to move their embassies from Kiev to western cities of Ukraine away from the border with Russia.

Russia has been accused of amassing thousands of troops along Ukrainian border in preparation for an alleged incursion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a briefing on Saturday that the departure of diplomatic staff from Ukraine was justified inasmuch as the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do."

Moscow has rejected the allegation of preparing to invade, expressing concern over NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe, which it considers to be a security threat, and insisting that it has the right to move its forces on its national territory.