UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Considers Postponing Emperor Enthronement Parade Over Recent Typhoon - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Japan Considers Postponing Emperor Enthronement Parade Over Recent Typhoon - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Japanese government is mulling postponing the solemn parade dedicated to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito over powerful typhoon Hagibis that devastated the country over the weekend, local media reported on Thursday.

The NHK broadcaster reported that the government may change its plans to carry out the parade due to the need to cope with the consequences of the typhoon.

Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 85, officially abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health, in favor of his son Naruhito, 59, in late April. Naruhito has succeeded to the throne and the ceremony devoted to the ascension has been scheduled for October 22.

The powerful typhoon made landfall in Japan on Saturday. It damaged more than 10,000 households and left at least 77 people killed and 346 others injured, while dozens of people are missing.

Related Topics

Injured Ascension Japan April May October Media Government

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

9 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

9 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.