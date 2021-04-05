Japan considers provision of cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum

The Government of Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum as the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government of Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum as the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.

It will be for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum which stores the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilization.

Government of Japan is taking this initiative upon the request of Punjab Tourism Department and for this purpose, Japanese development consultants have visited Pakistan despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct on-site research and hearings, a press release issued here said .

Based on series of discussions and on-site survey in the museum, the consultants identified necessary equipment for better exhibition and conservation of excavated items from the Gandhara archaeological sites.

While admiring the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilization in Taxila, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori has said that the visit of the Japanese on-site research team is very important to pave the way for seeking approval of cultural grant assistance.

"With the post-corona world in sight, Japan supports Pakistan in promoting the exhibition and conservation of the Gandhara Buddhist heritage and attract more tourists to Pakistan in the future", the Ambassador said.

He said that Pakistan has a great potential for tourism and that the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.