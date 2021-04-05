UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Considers Provision Of Cultural Grant Assistance To Taxila Museum

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:57 PM

Japan considers provision of cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum

The Government of Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum as the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government of Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum as the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.

It will be for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum which stores the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilization.

Government of Japan is taking this initiative upon the request of Punjab Tourism Department and for this purpose, Japanese development consultants have visited Pakistan despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct on-site research and hearings, a press release issued here said .

Based on series of discussions and on-site survey in the museum, the consultants identified necessary equipment for better exhibition and conservation of excavated items from the Gandhara archaeological sites.

While admiring the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilization in Taxila, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori has said that the visit of the Japanese on-site research team is very important to pave the way for seeking approval of cultural grant assistance.

"With the post-corona world in sight, Japan supports Pakistan in promoting the exhibition and conservation of the Gandhara Buddhist heritage and attract more tourists to Pakistan in the future", the Ambassador said.

He said that Pakistan has a great potential for tourism and that the ancient Gandhara civilization is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Visit Japan Taxila From Government

Recent Stories

Court Hearing in Netanyahu's Corruption Case Begin ..

1 minute ago

Distt govt to provide maximum facilities to farmer ..

1 minute ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected renow ..

27 minutes ago

Shahzad Waseem offers opposition to work for elect ..

1 minute ago

More than 90 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, ..

16 minutes ago

Exports increase by 7.12% in three quarters, by 30 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.