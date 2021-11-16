UrduPoint.com

Japan Considers US-China Relations Important For World Community - Foreign Ministr Yoshimasa Hayashi

Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for World Community - Foreign Ministr Yoshimasa Hayashi

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Japanese government is closely following the development of stable China-United States relations, as they are extremely important for world peace and security, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting. The leaders discussed the complex nature of inter-state relations and responsible management of bilateral competition.

"Stable relations between the United States and China are extremely important for the entire international community. The Japanese government is closely monitoring the development of relations between these countries, including the summit that has just begun," Hayashi said during a press conference.

The minister refused to assess Biden-Xi talks, stressing that it was the summit between the leaders of third countries and Japan had nothing to do with it.

Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated significantly in recent years. Washington and Beijing are locked in a trade war, with both countries embroiled in tit-for-tat trade wars. China and the US also disagree on issues ranging from over human rights situation in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang as well as China's role in the spread of COVID-19. Beijing traditionally denies all accusations, objects to the actions taken by the US and urges Washington to stop its provocations.

