Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

Japan Controls All Weapons Deployed in Country Unlike Poland - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

If the United Stated deploys missile systems in Japan, Tokyo will control these weapons, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) If the United Stated deploys missile systems in Japan, Tokyo will control these weapons, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

"Japan has its own missile defense system. It belongs to Japan and it is controlled by Japan, it is not controlled by the United States. As for Aegis Ahore, we are studying this possibility, it will also belong to Japan and it will be controlled by Japan. So the situation differs significantly from the situation with [systems] that [the United States] deploys in Poland," Abe said at a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also stressed that the United States had not requested Japan to host any of its intermediate-range or smaller-range missiles after the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

