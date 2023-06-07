Japan Conveys Concerns to Russia, China Over Planes Near Its Territory - Government

Japan reached Russia and China through diplomatic channels to express its concerns over a joint flight by Russian and Chinese bombers near the Japanese borders, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Japan reached Russia and China through diplomatic channels to express its concerns over a joint flight by Russian and Chinese bombers near the Japanese borders, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Japan said that two Chinese H-6K bombers and two Russian Tu-95 bombers, escorted by two unidentified Chinese fighter jets, flew together over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan. The Chinese Defense Ministry clarified that the air forces of China and Russia were conducting the sixth joint strategic air patrol over the area in accordance with their joint drill schedule.

Another joint overflight by the two countries was detected on Wednesday, Matsuno told a briefing, adding that such actions are a cause of grave concern for Japan from the security perspective.

These concerns were conveyed to Russia and China through diplomatic and military channels, he said.

Earlier in the day, Seoul also expressed "strong protest" to Russia and China after the two countries' military jets entered its air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notice, and urged them not to repeat such actions in the future.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all aircraft flights are carried out in strict conformity with international law concerning the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states.