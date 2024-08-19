Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.1 Pct In June
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Japan's core machinery orders rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in June from the previous month, up for the first time in three months, government data showed on Monday.According to the Cabinet Office, private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, grew to 876.
1 billion Yen (about 6.02 billion U.S. Dollars).
By sector, core machinery orders from manufacturers fell 0.3 percent to 422.4 billion yen, while those from non-manufacturers increased 2.4 percent to 450.4 billion yen, the data showed.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment that the pickup in machinery orders is at a standstill.
