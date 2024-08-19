Open Menu

Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.1 Pct In June

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Japan core machinery orders up 2.1 pct in June

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Japan's core machinery orders rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in June from the previous month, up for the first time in three months, government data showed on Monday.According to the Cabinet Office, private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, grew to 876.

1 billion Yen (about 6.02 billion U.S. Dollars).

By sector, core machinery orders from manufacturers fell 0.3 percent to 422.4 billion yen, while those from non-manufacturers increased 2.4 percent to 450.4 billion yen, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment that the pickup in machinery orders is at a standstill.

Related Topics

Japan June From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

15 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From World