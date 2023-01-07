UrduPoint.com

Japan Could Invite South Korea, Australia, India To G7 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Japan Could Invite South Korea, Australia, India to G7 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Japan could invite South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, as well as the leaders of Australia and India, to the G7 summit in May, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Saturday citing government sources.

The South Korean, Australian and Indian leaders could be invited to the Japan-hosted summit in order to emphasize the cohesion of partner countries that share common values with the G7 and implement the concept of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the newspaper said.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023.

The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that effective measures to counter economic pressure and coercion will be one of the topics of this year's G7 summit.

In December, Japanese media reported that Tokyo was hoping to arrange a visit by G7 leaders during the 2023 summit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, dedicated to documenting the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the United States at the end of World War II.

