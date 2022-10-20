UrduPoint.com

Japan Court Destroys All Records Of Investigation Into 1997 Murder Of Children - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Japan Court Destroys All Records of Investigation Into 1997 Murder of Children - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A family court in the Japanese city of Kobe disposed of all its documents related to the investigation into a serial murder case involving a teenager who killed two school students 25 years ago, a court official said on Thursday.

The Japanese Supreme Court rulings state that records of incidents involving minors must be kept until a person reaches 26 years old, while records of historical value must be kept beyond the limit and indefinitely, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"Way in which the files were preserved was not appropriate in light of today's special preservation measures," the official said, as quoted by the news agency, adding that it remains unclear when and why the documents were destroyed, as well as why no special preservation was provided.

The discarded records included the court's ruling, testimonies recorded by the police, inspection reports, and expert opinions on the perpetrator's mental health, the news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Supreme Court said it would refrain from commenting on the family court's decision because it was not currently aware of the reasons for this action.

The criminal, nicknamed Boy A, was 14 years old when he committed crimes in February-May 1997 in Kobe. He beheaded an 11-year-old boy and left his head outside the school gates, as well as fatally hit a 10-year-old girl with a hammer and injured three more people.

He was released in 2005 and 10 years later published his diaries under the pseudonym "former Boy A," the news agency said.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Supreme Court Police Kobe Criminals Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.