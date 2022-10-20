Japan Court Destroys All Records of Investigation Into 1997 Murder of Children - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A family court in the Japanese city of Kobe disposed of all its documents related to the investigation into a serial murder case involving a teenager who killed two school students 25 years ago, a court official said on Thursday.

The Japanese Supreme Court rulings state that records of incidents involving minors must be kept until a person reaches 26 years old, while records of historical value must be kept beyond the limit and indefinitely, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"Way in which the files were preserved was not appropriate in light of today's special preservation measures," the official said, as quoted by the news agency, adding that it remains unclear when and why the documents were destroyed, as well as why no special preservation was provided.

The discarded records included the court's ruling, testimonies recorded by the police, inspection reports, and expert opinions on the perpetrator's mental health, the news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Supreme Court said it would refrain from commenting on the family court's decision because it was not currently aware of the reasons for this action.

The criminal, nicknamed Boy A, was 14 years old when he committed crimes in February-May 1997 in Kobe. He beheaded an 11-year-old boy and left his head outside the school gates, as well as fatally hit a 10-year-old girl with a hammer and injured three more people.

He was released in 2005 and 10 years later published his diaries under the pseudonym "former Boy A," the news agency said.