Japan Creates Coronavirus Task Force Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Japanese government set up a task force on Thursday to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for a state of emergency declaration ahead of a possible second wave of infections, media said.

The panel will draw up a roadmap for dealing with the pandemic, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

The number of infections in the country has reached 1,313, with 45 people dying since the start of the outbreak. An additional 712 patients were brought to the mainland from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The creation of the expert panel is the first step toward declaring a state of emergency that will allow the government to scale up restrictive measures to prevent returning travelers from reintroducing the infectious disease, the so-called second wave.