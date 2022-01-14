UrduPoint.com

Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missile Test By North Korea - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Gov't

The Japanese government has established a crisis management center following another suspected missile launch by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Japanese government has established a crisis management center following another suspected missile launch by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

At 2:55 p.m. local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile test by North Korea. Minutes later, it reported that a presumably ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang fell into the sea outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage has been reported.

"On the side of the government, the Cabinet Office has a crisis management center set up at the North Korea dedicated task force.

.. we set up an emergency team and discussed how to respond to missile launches from North Korea," Matsuno said at a briefing.

He described North Korea's actions as a "threat" and "grave issue" for both Japan and the entire region.

Following the launch, which will be North Korea's third this year if confirmed, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed the taking of retaliatory measures, which include prompt gathering, analysis and sharing of information, ensuring the safety of aircraft and vessels, and other necessary precautions in the event of unforeseen developments.

North Korea test-launched what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 6 and 11.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pyongyang Japan North Korea January Event From Government Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

27 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

29 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

29 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

34 minutes ago
 Downing Street apologizes to Queen over lockdown p ..

Downing Street apologizes to Queen over lockdown parties

2 minutes ago
 Registration for 'CM Talent Hunt Programme' starts ..

Registration for 'CM Talent Hunt Programme' starts

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.