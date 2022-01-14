The Japanese government has established a crisis management center following another suspected missile launch by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday

At 2:55 p.m. local time (05:55 GMT) on Friday, the Japan Coast Guard issued a warning about a possible missile test by North Korea. Minutes later, it reported that a presumably ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang fell into the sea outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage has been reported.

"On the side of the government, the Cabinet Office has a crisis management center set up at the North Korea dedicated task force.

.. we set up an emergency team and discussed how to respond to missile launches from North Korea," Matsuno said at a briefing.

He described North Korea's actions as a "threat" and "grave issue" for both Japan and the entire region.

Following the launch, which will be North Korea's third this year if confirmed, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed the taking of retaliatory measures, which include prompt gathering, analysis and sharing of information, ensuring the safety of aircraft and vessels, and other necessary precautions in the event of unforeseen developments.

North Korea test-launched what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 6 and 11.