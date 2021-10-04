Japan Declares Composition of New Government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The composition of the new Japanese government was announced on Monday, as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida was approved as the new prime minister.

The announcement was made by new cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi retained their posts.

Koichi Hagiuda will head the ministry of economy and trade.

Kosaburo Nishime will be in charge of the Northern Territories.

Genjiro Kaneko was appointed as the minister of agriculture. Shun'ichi Suzuki became the finance minister. The health ministry will be headed by Shigeyuki Goto. Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi will serve as the minister of environment. Yasushi Kaneko will serve as the minister of national affairs, while Yoshihisa Furukawa was appointed as the minister of justice, and Shinsuke Suematsu will head the ministry of science and education.