Japan Declares COVID-19 State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) On Friday the Japanese government decided to expand the coronavirus-related state of emergency to three more prefectures ” Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Okayama ” ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The state of emergency, now in nine prefectures including Tokyo, will be in effect until May 31, according to the media outlet. The prefectures of Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto will be added to the list from Sunday to June 13. At the same time, Suga told reporters that a definite decision on lifting the state of emergency would be made at the end of May.

The prime minister added that the government was not considering a nationwide state of emergency, however.

Shopping centers and restaurants in prefectures placed under the state of emergency will be closed at 8 p.m. Bars will refrain from serving alcohol or offering karaoke services. Entertainment and sporting events will limit their capacity to 50%, but no more than 5,000 people.

The measures are being taken to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases ahead of the Summer Games. The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled for summer 2020 but had to be postponed for a year due to the pandemic. They will now take place from July 23 to August 8.