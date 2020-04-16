Japan Declares COVID-19 State of Emergency in Entire Country Until May 6 - Abe

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Japan's state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to the entire national territory for the period until May 6, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

On April 7, Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five more prefectures.

This allowed local authorities to suspend schools operation and ban public events. However, there are no mandatory restrictions on citizen movement in place in Japan, where the number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 9,000.