Japan Declares Evacuation For 230,000 People On Kyushu Island Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Japan announced an evacuation of 230,000 residents living in the southwestern Kyushu island on Thursday amid warnings of floods and landslides linked to ongoing heavy rainfall, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

Japan has been struck by torrential rain since Saturday and the Kyushu island is the most affected.

At least 62 people died and over a dozen more are missing as a result of natural disasters, according to the latest data. The media reported most casualties in the Kuma village of the Kumamoto prefecture, located in the center of Kyushu.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the country said that over 4,700 houses have been flooded across Japan as of Thursday.

Emergency workers and 10,000 soldiers are deployed in the affected area, as rains are moving into eastern and central parts of the Japanese archipelago.

World

