Japan Declares State Of Emergency In Tokyo, 3 Other Prefectures As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Thu 07th January 2021

Japan Declares State of Emergency in Tokyo, 3 Other Prefectures as COVID-19 Cases Surge

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared the second state of emergency that will stay in force until February 7 in the Japanese prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases registered in the country.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed a new daily record of 6,004 COVID-19 infections registered over the past 24 hours, with 1,591 new cases recorded in Tokyo. Japanese think tanks suggested that the announcement of a state of emergency in the country may result in an up to 0.88 percent contraction of the economy and the loss of 75,000 jobs.

"It will stay in force from January 8 to February 7 in the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, in Tokyo and in the prefecture of Kanagawa," the prime minister said at the meeting of the COVID-19 response headquarters.

Under the state of emergency, all bars and restaurants will be obliged to close at 8 p.m. The country's government has pledged to allocate compensatory funds to the businesses that will adhere to the restrictions. Japanese entities will have to encourage their employees to work from home, while mass gathering will be limited to 5,000 people.

The previous state of emergency was declared in Japan in early April and was lifted on May 25.

