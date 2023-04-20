Japan Decreased Exports of Computers to Russia 56.5% in Fiscal Year 2022 -Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Japan in fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022 and ended on March 31, 2023, decreased exports of computers to Russia by 56.5 percent, audio and video equipment - by 86.7 percent, vehicles - by 8.

1 percent, according to preliminary statistics published by the country's Finance Ministry.

At the same time, exports of metal and steel products decreased by 66.6 percent, paper and products made from paper and cardboard - by 22 percent, and generators - by 42.8 percent.

Exports of spare parts for cars from Japan to Russia also dropped by 73.7 percent in the reporting period.