Japan Decreased Russian Oil Imports in Fiscal Year 2022 by 80.5% - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) In fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022 and ended on March 31, 2023, Russian oil imports to Japan decreased by 80.5 percent, LNG - by 6.2 percent, and coal - by 55.2 percent, according to preliminary statistical data published by the country's Finance Ministry.

During the reporting period, imports of steel and metal products dropped by 28.

1 percent, non-ferrous metals by 27.1 percent, and non-ferrous metal ore - by 55.1%.

Japan in fiscal year 2022 increased imports of meat from Russia by 66.7 percent, grain by 38.4 percent and fruits by 646.1 percent.

At the same time, imports of vegetables during the reporting period dropped by 8.3 percent and soybeans - by 31.8 percent. Imports of fish and fish products also decreased by 1.8 percent.