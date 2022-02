(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Japan denounces the recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, as it undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Tuesday.

"The act violates Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and international law. This is something which is intolerable, Japan condemns it," Hayashi told a press conference.