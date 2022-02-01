Japan Decries Situation in Myanmar as Coup Marks 1 Year - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Japan is concerned by the continuous lack of action by Myanmar's military to stop the violence and restore democratic governance in one year that has passed since the coup, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As today marks one year since the coup d'etat in Myanmar on February 1 last year, I express concern about the continued lack of action to improve the situation. Japan takes this opportunity to once again strongly urge the Myanmar military to take concrete actions to (1) immediately stop the violence, (2) release those who are detained, and (3) swiftly restore Myanmar's democratic political system," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 on the pretext that the National League for Democracy party, which was then in power, had rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, resulting in more than 1,300 people killed in clashes with law enforcement officers.