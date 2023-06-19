UrduPoint.com

Japan Deems Ties Between US, China Of Global Importance - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Japan considers the relations between the United States and China to be important for the international community, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said.

"The relations between the US and China are extremely important for the international community," he told a briefing, adding that Tokyo would continue to further cooperate with Washington based on the strong and trusting relations in various spheres and would try to urge Beijing to fulfill its obligations as a great power.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Beijing, during which Blinken told Qin that the US would protect the interests and values of the American people and invited him to pay a reciprocal visit to Washington.

On Monday, Blinken continues his visit to China with meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, including with China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi.

Prior to Blinken's arrival to China, US media reported that it remained unknown whether the US Secretary of State was planning to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that such a meeting was possible. However, CBS news broadcaster reported later that while there is no final agreement on the issue, Beijing was reportedly preparing such a meeting.

Blinken arrived in the Chinese capital on June 18 in what became his first visit to China in his current role and also the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018.

