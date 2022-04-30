UrduPoint.com

Japan Defense Minister Kisho To Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kisho will visit the United States on May 3-6 and will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on May 4, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kisho will visit the United States on May 3-6 and will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on May 4, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Japanese Defense Minister Kishi will travel to the United States from May third to the sixth and he'll have a chance to meet with Secretary Austin on the fourth of May," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Items on the agenda, of course, include Ukraine. We were grateful that Japan was represented in that 40 plus consultative meeting in Ramstein earlier this week."

The two leaders will also talk about China, North Korea and defense cooperation initiatives to strengthen the deterrent and response capabilities of the Japan-US Alliance, Kirby said.

