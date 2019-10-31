UrduPoint.com
Japan Defense Ministry Believes N. Korea's Projectile Will Not Reach Japan's Economic Zone

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:06 PM

The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the North Korean projectile, fired toward the Sea of Japan, will not reach Japan or its exclusive economic zone, also not ruling out that North Korea could have fired a ballistic missile

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that the North Korean projectile, fired toward the Sea of Japan, will not reach Japan or its exclusive economic zone, also not ruling out that North Korea could have fired a ballistic missile.

"North Korea has fired a projectile, which may be a ballistic missile. We believe it will not reach our country's territory, and it will not fall within our exclusive economic zone," the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

