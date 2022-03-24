UrduPoint.com

Japan Denounces North Korean Missile Launches, Sends Protest Note - Defense Ministry

Japan strongly condemns missile launches by North Korea and has already send a protest note in connection with the Thursday launch of a suspected missile, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Japan strongly condemns missile launches by North Korea and has already send a protest note in connection with the Thursday launch of a suspected missile, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki said.

A suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea earlier on Thursday was in the air for 71 minutes, covering a distance of 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) and reaching a maximum flight altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers, which suggests that this is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Japanese defense ministry said.

"We strongly condemn North Korean missile launches and have protested it through diplomatic channels," the official told reporters.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol also denounced Pyongyang's launch, calling it unconditional violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

