Japan Describes Situation In World As Interstate Competition Between US, China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Japan has for the first time described the situation in the world as an interstate competition between the United States and China, media reported on Friday, citing the Diplomatic Bluebook.

The Diplomatic Bluebook was presented by the Japanese Foreign Ministry to the government on Friday.

According to the Diplomatic Bluebook, the world has shifted from the US leadership, which ensured peace and prosperity, to the US-Chinese competition, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The document said that some developing countries had boosted their presence across the world.

The Diplomatic Bluebook added that the Japanese-US alliance had been unprecedentedly strengthened.

